Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $687.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.86 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,476.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.