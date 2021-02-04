Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 347,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,085,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,762 shares of company stock worth $55,167,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

