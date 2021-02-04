Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 450.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Clorox during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $204.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.91 and its 200-day moving average is $211.53. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

