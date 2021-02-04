Jag Capital Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 50,087 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,288,000 after buying an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.