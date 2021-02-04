Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $247.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.46 and a 200 day moving average of $224.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $250.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

