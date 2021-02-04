Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

VNLA stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.