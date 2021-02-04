Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.40% of The India Fund worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

IFN stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

