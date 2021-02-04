Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 28.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NGG stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

