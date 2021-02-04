Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB initiated coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

NYSE TD opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

