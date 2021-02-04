Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,053,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,709 shares of company stock valued at $20,137,678 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

