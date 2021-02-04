Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,011 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,111,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 478,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,078 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,471,000 after acquiring an additional 67,479 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Snap-on stock opened at $177.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $193.02. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.22.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,802 shares of company stock worth $15,151,375. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

