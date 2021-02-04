Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 937 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $54.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 117,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $4,033,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,572.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,551,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,979,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

