Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 41,174 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,698,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 86,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NYSE SQM opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

