Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHCT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,748 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $45.90 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CHCT. Truist raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.