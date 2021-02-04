JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $10.10. 1,589,373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 917,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a negative net margin of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

