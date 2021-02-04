Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,177,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 1,784,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,209.6 days.

Shares of JAPAF stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

