Jarvis+ Price Reaches $0.0037 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $405,491.88 and approximately $76,499.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00064716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.20 or 0.01304698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00055321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005771 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.61 or 0.05231509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

