Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total transaction of C$50,617.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,607,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,865,586.54.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total transaction of C$57,167.10.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total transaction of C$56,597.40.

On Thursday, December 31st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total transaction of C$57,869.10.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total transaction of C$57,883.50.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total transaction of C$57,891.90.

On Monday, December 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.07, for a total transaction of C$57,196.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.09, for a total transaction of C$60,263.10.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.66, for a total transaction of C$58,971.90.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.67, for a total transaction of C$62,006.10.

On Friday, November 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total transaction of C$71,327.10.

REAL stock opened at C$17.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Real Matters Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 35.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.63.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

