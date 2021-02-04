Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,780 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,791.54 ($23.41).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,247.20 ($16.29) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £46.22 billion and a PE ratio of -5.81. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,338.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -23.31%.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

