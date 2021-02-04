Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $17,250.00.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

