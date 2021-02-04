JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on JELD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

NYSE:JELD opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

