Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JRONY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.