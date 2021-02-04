JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Up 6.3%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 17,340,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,200,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

