JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $386.71. 58,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,873. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $387.20.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

