JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,602.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 177,732 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.97. The company had a trading volume of 106,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,737. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

