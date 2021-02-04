JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.55. 96,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,780. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $202.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

