JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.02. 222,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. The stock has a market cap of $162.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

