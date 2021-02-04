JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,933. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $98.25.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

