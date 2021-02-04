JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,177 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

