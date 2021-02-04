JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 544 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000.

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.11. 1,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $53.42.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

