Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital raised Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Jiayin Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 12,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,917. The firm has a market cap of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $59.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Jiayin Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

