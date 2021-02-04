JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) (LON:JLEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $114.27

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) (LON:JLEN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.27 and traded as high as $116.50. JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 536,508 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.51. The stock has a market cap of £632.01 million and a P/E ratio of 10.64.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) (LON:JLEN)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

