John T. Mcdonald Sells 13,588 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $679,807.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 4th, John T. Mcdonald sold 7,080 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $354,212.40.

On Wednesday, January 27th, John T. Mcdonald sold 1,700 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $85,017.00.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.06. 143,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,995. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 79.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Upland Software by 620.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

