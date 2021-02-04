Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.0% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,626,000 after buying an additional 864,547 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,670,000 after buying an additional 313,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,100,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.50 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average is $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $422.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

