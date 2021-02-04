Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Shares Gap Up to $154.50

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $154.50, but opened at $162.00. Joules Group shares last traded at $150.50, with a volume of 44,308 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49. The stock has a market cap of £163.16 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.34.

About Joules Group (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.