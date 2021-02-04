JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) shares traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.77 and last traded at $70.51. 34,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 43,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $120,484,000.

