JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOGO. William Blair lowered Gogo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $103,912.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,426.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826 over the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

