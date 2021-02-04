JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VOD. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 452,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.