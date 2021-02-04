JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PROSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, ING Group began coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prosus stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

