JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Holdings Cut by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.35. 16,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $87.11.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.