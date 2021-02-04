Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $165.86 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $185.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Moderna by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

