K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) Stock Price Down 1.5%

K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 259 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.42). Approximately 59,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 102,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.48).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 309 ($4.04) target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of £179.60 million and a P/E ratio of 21.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) Company Profile (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

