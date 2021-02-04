K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of KNTNF stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. K92 Mining has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.16.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

