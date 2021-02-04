Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

