Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

