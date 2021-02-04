Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $303,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $237.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.97 and its 200-day moving average is $238.06. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.79.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

