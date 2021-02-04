Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Walmart by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $141.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.59. The company has a market capitalization of $399.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $27,621,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

