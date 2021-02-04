Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000.

DVY opened at $99.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

