Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 689 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

NYSE:DVN opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.