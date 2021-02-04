Kanawha Capital Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,686 shares of company stock worth $4,199,155. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.